CM Punk Reveals His Top 5 Wrestlers Of All Time

Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH, features a packed card of big matches, including CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, with Seth Rollins serving as special guest referee.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Punk was asked to name his top five wrestlers of all time. He originally had Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat on his list, but later replaced him with Roddy Piper.

This is an opinionated question, as people often have different answers when it comes to ranking their top all-time wrestlers on Mount Rushmore lists. Here are the names he mentioned:

Harley Race

Terry Funk

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Eddie Guerrero

Roddy Piper

After hyping his match against McIntyre, Punk stated, “This card is honestly possibly better than a WrestleMania.”