CM Punk Set To Appear On Both Nights Of The 2024 WWE Draft

WWE announced that “The Second City Saint” CM Punk will be appearing live on both nights of their upcoming 2024 draft on the April 26th edition of SmackDown in Cincinnati as well as the April 29th edition of RAW in Kansas City.

There is no word yet on what Punk will be doing on both nights of the 2024 WWE Draft, but he is still suffering from a torn triceps injury, which has kept him out of action since the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble matchup in January.