Cody Comments On AEW Dynamite’s One-Year Anniversary

Cody Rhodes commented on the one-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite’s debut (October 2nd) with the following message:

It starts with changing our wrestling world.

THANK YOU to the fans worldwide. For your love. There hasn’t been an energy like this in wrestling in so long.

Let’s do the work. Let’s keep going. Wrestling is back. https://t.co/ltu6RvCn8j

— Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 3, 2020