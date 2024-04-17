Cody Rhodes Addresses A Non-PG Line He Used Against The Rock On WWE TV

Cody Rhodes cut a promo on the March 18th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW in response to The Rock’s comments from the March 15th edition of Smackdown.

Rhodes asked whether Rock would have “Big Dwayne Energy” or “Little Dick Syndrome” at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes also described Rock as a “whiny bitch” and a “asshole.”

While speaking on the SI Media podcast, Rhodes addressed what he said:

“Fans in the arena loved it. There was a huge joy to this interview I did. However, for me, I felt a little guilty because I have a lot of young, young, young fans and I would never want them to ask their mom about ‘LDS’ or this or that.

My run with WWE has been really for the family audience, and really for the little nightmares, these little kiddos. I just wouldn’t want to lead them astray in any way and hopefully, that interview didn’t turn them off to me, if I am their guy, as their guy. Everyone after was so pumped about it, my wife was digging it, and I remember thinking I felt a little guilty.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



