During today’s media call, Cody Rhodes addressed the negative comments that Val Venis made about Nyla Rose:

Cody adds that the real way to end the barrage of bigotry, transphobia and negativity on social media is "not hitting the ball back."

Just stop. If you hit the ball back, you give them oxygen.

Says Nyla Rose won the women's title because she's the best women's wrestler in AEW.

— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 18, 2020