Cody Rhodes Calls WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 “a Wrestling Card”

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on his second straight victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash. He dubbed the event a “wrestling card.”

“I understand that sports entertainment is the proper term in WWE, but Backlash was a wrestling card. Bell-to-bell, there were stories told in the ring, and there was competition, and there was violence. It just felt different. If me being back helps bring that identity, then good because I’m not changing. I’m going to be me.”

“I was really satisfied with our two matches. It was pure wrestling. I thought that chapter was closed, but I’m looking forward to what’s next between us.”

Rhodes and Rollins are set for their third time inside Hell In A Cell at the premium live event next month.