Cody Rhodes Compares The “Finish The Story” Phrase To His “Bullet Club Is Fine” Phrase

WWE star and winner of the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the comparison of the “Finish The Story” phrase, which he believes was first said by Michael Cole, to his “Bullet Club Is Fine” phrase.

Rhodes said, “I love that you give me credit for it (‘finish the story’ phrase) because there’s actually a debate. So, I said ‘finish the story’ in a promo before the Royal Rumble and it was on my weight belt last year. But Michael Cole is the first person I think who said it on broadcast. So I feel like it’s Michael. ‘Finish the story’ might be a Michael Cole (thing) because at some point, we’re gonna start looking for who came up with this. I actually talked to Triple H about this a few weeks ago. When I said the game was using ‘finish the story’ as a theme and I see (Hulk) Hogan talking about his story, Undertaker talking about his story, Steve Austin talking about his story. I felt like, oh, I’ve done something. I think the last thing that felt like it spread like wildfire a little bit was ‘Bullet Club is fine’, and that was a fun, you know… being able to name FTR and those guys. That was a fun deal but this seems to be on a whole other level so.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



