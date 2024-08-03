Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Found WrestleMania 40 Documentary A Bit Difficult To Watch

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including why he found the WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary a bit difficult to watch.

Rhodes said, “They got me at my lowest point. A lot of the capture was potentially a second part for my documentary. So much of that capture ended up going towards behind the scenes. I thought Ben Houser did a great job handling the four guys. To me, it’s really a documentary more about Triple H and The Rock, and seeing that relationship come together. I watched enough of it to feel like, ‘I don’t want to relive this moment.’ I don’t want to relive that moment in Birmingham, walking back, where I didn’t even walk through Gorilla, I went around it, to go to my bus, just because I didn’t want to pretend. This is not okay.”

“I’m also a wrestler and a professional, and we shook hands, so look each other in the eye and move on. They caught me at the lowest point and it was a little tough to watch. A little too close for me. I thought Ben Houser did a great job with it.”





