Cody Rhodes Featured In “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” Netflix Series

Cody Rhodes will appear in the upcoming “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” anime series, which will be available on Netflix.

It is based on the video game “Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon” from 2013 and is produced by Ubisoft Film & Television. Mehdi Leffad directs the series. The following are the voice actors and the characters they will play:

Dolph Laserhawk – voiced by: Nathaniel Curtis

Bullfrog – voiced by: Balak

Red – voiced by: Adi Shankar

Alex Taylor – voiced by: Boris Hiestand

Marcus Holloway – voiced by: Mark Ebulue

The Warden – voiced by: Caroline Ford

Rayman – voiced by: David Menkin

Jade – voiced by: Courtney Mae-Briggs

Pey’j – voiced by: Glenn Wrage

Pagan Min – voiced by: Daniel York Loh

Rhodes reacted to being in the trailer by writing the following on Twitter:

😂 I went boom Thanks @adishankarbrand for thinking of me and sliding me into your world, cheers to the next time! https://t.co/R58GJfJ71Q — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 27, 2023

The series, which comes out on October 19, has the following synopsis:

“The year is 1992. The country formerly known as the USA is now called Eden, a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption,” the official description reads. “Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life, his boyfriend Alex Taylor, and locked up in Eden’s off-the-grid maximum security prison, Supermaxx. Dolph is forced to lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions under the order of the prison’s shadowy Warden. CAPTAIN LASERHAWK: A BLOOD DRAGON REMIX is an original animated series mixing alternative Ubisoft characters from beloved franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Rayman, and Far Cry in a highly referenced homage to the early 90s.”