Cody Rhodes Files Trademark For Various Apparel

Cody has filed a trademark claim for his “American Nightmare” creation and plans to use the acronym for various apparel, according to a report by PWInsider. Here is the full details below.

G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Ties as clothing; Hooded sweatshirts.

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”