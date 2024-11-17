Cody Rhodes Fuels WrestleMania 41 Rumors: Will The Rock Or Steve Austin Appear?

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was asked about the rumors surrounding WWE WrestleMania 41 and whether The Rock will be attending the event while he was at ComplexCon chatting to Adrian Hernandez.

Since WrestleMania 40, the assumption has been that he will face Rhodes. Of course, he has the big Roman Reigns match coming up. As previously reported by WrestleVotes, plans for The Rock to wrestle at WrestleMania 41 remain in place. According to Fightful, WWE is a priority for the Rock, and he expects to appear in the fold on occasion.

Rhodes stated, “Well, I mean this, and I don’t mean this in a smart-aleck-type way, but Rock is the director of the board, the man that is the final boss. Dwayne Johnson is different from the final boss. His outside-the-box thinking with Nick Khan and Triple H is part of WWE’s record era, part of this WWE Netflix era. So whether he’s in the ring or not, he is very much still involved with what happens at 41. I know when he comes back, I know who he’ll come looking for, I know what to expect. But what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is: keep the rumors going, keep them churning, enjoy the discourse, but I think what you will get will surprise you all.”

Rhodes was asked about a potential appearance by Steve Austin, who said he’s open to it. Rhodes said he hopes Austin is aware of what WWE is doing, and he credits Austin and Rock with laying the groundwork for modern WWE.

“I hope he’s proud of all of us because he really has set the table for us. Him and the Rock in a way that we can eat so fruitfully, so I’d love Steve to do anything.”