As PWMania.com previously reported, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes has secured an important cameo role in the upcoming “Naked Gun” movie remake, alongside top Hollywood celebrities Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

According to Deadline.com, it now appears that Rhodes will have an actual lead role in the remake of the popular comedy movie.

The upcoming “Naked Gun” movie remake, which does not have a title yet, is expected to be released in July 2025.