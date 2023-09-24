Cody Rhodes’ Next Feud Possibly Revealed At WWE Live Event

WWE appears to have planted the seeds for Cody Rhodes’ next feud and tested the reaction of fans to the top star feuding with a RAW star.

Rhodes has been pushed as a top star since his return at the Royal Rumble in January, feuding with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but falling short in a match at WrestleMania 39. He later began a months-long feud with Brock Lesnar, culminating with their SummerSlam match.

On Saturday night, WWE held a live event from Palm Desert, California, during which Rhodes appeared in the MVP Lounge with MVP and Omos.

In a non-title street fight, Rhodes defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Outside interference from Omos and MVP occurred during the match.

Rhodes will open Monday’s RAW. It will be interesting to see if this is simply a live event angle or if WWE will launch the feud in this upcoming segment.

You can check out footage from the live event below: