Cody Rhodes On How His Brother Dustin Feels About The Goldust Character

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on the Flagrant podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how his brother, Dustin Rhodes, feels about his character in WWE, Goldust.

Cody Rhodes said, “It really depends on the day you ask him. I know he’s extremely proud of it. One of the cooler moments when I realized, no matter how bombastic and ridiculous and ‘out there’ the Goldust character was, I watched that Roddy Piper match … it was one of the bigger stories of WrestleMania 12. And my dad, who hadn’t talked to Dustin at that point for three of four years, I could see him just smiling. Ear-to-ear. And he was so happy he got that moment. And he went out and did it on his own.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.