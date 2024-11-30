Cody Rhodes On What His Daughter Thinks He Does For A Living

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on The Tonight Show, where he talked a number of topics including what his daughter thinks he does for a living.

Rhodes said, “Right there at WrestleMania 39, she was only 2 years old. Because her first experience in all this was WrestleMania, now we’re at 3 1⁄2, we’re talking a lot, a lot of phrases every time I come home, she’s under the impression that what I do for a living is WrestleMania. So just not a wrestler, not a different show. Every show is WrestleMania. I couldn’t have it any other way. Yeah, I’m going to WrestleMania, yeah.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)