Cody Rhodes On Winged Eagle Title: “I Actively Am Still On The Hunt. I Am Still On The Mission”

Cody Rhodes has not abandoned the idea of reviving the Winged Eagle WWE Championship, which he first proposed last year.

The idea of the design returning was first hinted at when Rhodes posted a photo of the Winged Eagle WWE Championship on Instagram. Rhodes previously stated on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions that he wants the title to return.

Rhodes was asked about it during a Superstar Crossover interview. He said, “I’m so glad you asked. Please know, anyone who ever heard me tell me the words ‘Winged Eagle Title,’ I actively am still on the hunt. I am still on the mission, and if anything, I have shown in the past, even if it’s for a single night or fleeting, I try to be a man of my word. So, I’m working on it.”

If anyone could do it, Rhodes might be the person. During his first run with WWE, he revived the classic Intercontinental Title design.

