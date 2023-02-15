Cody Rhodes Plans to Honor Indy Promotions He’s Worked for at WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes will have a special night at WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood as he aims to defeat Roman Reigns in one of the main events for the opportunity to become the WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Since his comeback at WrestleMania 38 last year, he has talked about wanting to become the top champion in the WWE.

During an interview with HOT 97’s Peter Rosenberg, Rhodes revealed that he has a plan to do something special for his weight belt design on this night. He wants to provide a complete list of all the independent promotions he worked for after leaving WWE.

“Small spoiler, I guess, I was trying to come up with this idea for a weight belt for a very specific P.L.E. or pay-per-view, whatever you wanna call it where I wrote everybody independent promotion I worked at on it, because that was the most important thing I did was this connection with these fans and getting to know them and grassroots and that became really my bread and butter.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)