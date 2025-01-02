Cody Rhodes Reflects On Younger Wrestlers Not Knowing Dusty Rhodes’ Legacy

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on an episode of the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast with Tom Segura to talk about a number of topics, including how he isn’t bothered and how he’s able to forgive younger wrestlers for not knowing who his father is as “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes’ time was decades ago.

Cody Rhodes said, “Yes, and I have found not to get mad at them for not knowing what they don’t know, right? It was a long time ago. We think of Macho Man (Randy Savage) and (Hulk) Hogan like it was yesterday, they’re almost 30 years ago. It was almost 30 years ago… It’s a very long time ago. You talked to me about the Von Erichs, okay, now ‘The Iron Claw’ is out. This is pre-Iron Claw. I don’t get mad at them for not knowing, but the only way we learn how to do this pro wrestling thing is from those who did it on a money-drawing level. That’s the only way. In the gorilla position, we have Michael Hayes, we have Paul Heyman, we have Triple H. There’s a few others. They did it, so as long as those people know when they come up, to go to them. Don’t come to me. I’m like, ‘Go to them. They actually know the answers to your questions.’ I feel like the knowledge gets passed on. It’s concerning, though. You’re like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to keep this going. We’re breaking all these records and doing all this unbelievable business.’ It’s concerning, but also, you can’t get mad at them.”

