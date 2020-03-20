Cody Rhodes Responds To Critics of AEW Signing Ex-WWE Superstars

A fan criticized AEW for signing too many former WWE stars to the company and Cody Rhodes issued the following response:
Talent is talent. Merit based company. We have a great roster from all types of places(mainly blossoming independent stars). It’s a great balance.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 19, 2020
Darby, Luchasauras, Orange, Britt, Jungle, Private Party, etc etc
More unknown then known. Fresh is the term we like. Nice balance. Fresh approach.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 19, 2020
No shots. I’ve had some lighthearted fun on occasion poking at them, but I also speak gleamingly of them regularly. It’s a scapegoat reason to dislike us used by people not watching.
When you watch you’ll see it’s just a badass wrestling show brought to you by wrestlers.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 19, 2020
You okay man? You’ve dedicated your profile to hating AEW. Odd cause, we aren’t trying to hurt anybody.
Like your shirt says, “kill them with success”. That’s all we can do.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 20, 2020