Cody Rhodes Responds To Critics of AEW Signing Ex-WWE Superstars

A fan criticized AEW for signing too many former WWE stars to the company and Cody Rhodes issued the following response:

Talent is talent. Merit based company. We have a great roster from all types of places(mainly blossoming independent stars). It’s a great balance. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 19, 2020

Darby, Luchasauras, Orange, Britt, Jungle, Private Party, etc etc More unknown then known. Fresh is the term we like. Nice balance. Fresh approach. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 19, 2020

No shots. I’ve had some lighthearted fun on occasion poking at them, but I also speak gleamingly of them regularly. It’s a scapegoat reason to dislike us used by people not watching. When you watch you’ll see it’s just a badass wrestling show brought to you by wrestlers. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 19, 2020