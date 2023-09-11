Cody Rhodes Reveals His Dad Was A Huge Fan Of Dale Earnhardt

Top WWE Star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on an episode of the Dale Jr Download program to talk about a number of topics including how his dad, WWE Hall of Famer “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and how Dusty would sit there and watch every race of Earnhardt Sr. as well as how he loved Earnhardt Sr. because of the presence and the gimmick he had.

Rhodes said, “My dad was a monster fan. Monster fan. Your dad was his absolute favorite. My sister Teil was so excited I was coming on (this show). My dad sat there and watched every race. He had a very specific taste. He was a showman, so he loved your dad. He loved that there was a presence, almost a gimmick, and the gimmick was backed up by ‘he’s that good.’ He had this odd, not dislike, but he was never into Richard Petty. It was Dale. Watching you, he and my mom, big time fans. These races are long. When you’re a kid, he’s plugged in on the couch. He loved it so much. He had this one moment where, Daytona, when your father passed, he was doing a show in Georgia, a small independent show, and he was devastated. He didn’t know, ‘do we say anything to the crowd.’ Georgia, they have roots and love this, I remember the drive home with him, different times he watched, and how excited he was. He was a huge fan and by far, your family was the favorite. He didn’t like Jeff Gordon. He has specific taste. He tried to explain to me, ‘Richard Petty is like George Strait. Dale is like Garth Brooks. The show, the gripping,’ that was his big comparison to explain it to me. I’d needle him. He’d be watching racing all day, and my sister and I would say we like this person more, just to get him upset and kick us out of the room.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)