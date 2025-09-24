Cody Rhodes Reveals Roman Reigns’ Message About WWE’s ESPN Deal

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on Unsportsmanlike to discuss a range of topics, including Roman Reigns’ comments to him regarding the ESPN deal.

Rhodes said, “We don’t talk a lot, but he said something to me that really stuck out to me, and it’s very sincere. WWE and pro wrestling, in general, going to such a big platform like ESPN? It’s really everything that our dads ever worked for. So that’s always kind of there… They did it all, you know? And we get to revel in this wonderful success, so we better bring it.”

On the notion that he might have overtaken Dusty Rhodes’ legacy:

“I like to get them as loud as possible for as long as possible and my hope – my romantic hope of it all – is that no matter what you believe in, he can hear it…”

On the difficulty of being a second or third generation star:

“I looked at it a little differently in the sense that I selfishly wanted to be better, because that’s kind of how my dad raised me… I wanted to be better than he was, and my dad – to me – is a Mount Rushmore guy. My dad is… How could you ever be better?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.