Cody Rhodes Says He’s Living An Out-Of-Body Experience In WWE Right Now

Cody Rhodes is living an out-of-body experience in WWE right now.

“The American Nightmare” referred to his current WWE run as such during a recent discussion with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how he’s always dreamed of being the top guy in WWE: “When you grow up wanting to play quarterback, you work for it and envision it, but experiencing it is almost out of body. I’m very lucky. I’m a slow learner, but it feels like I have found clothes that fit: the American Nightmare’s clothes.”

On how fans don’t want to miss tonight’s Raw: “I wouldn’t miss it. I was the first pick in the draft for Raw. I think the long-time wrestling fan is loyal and always watching, but if you’re somebody who fell out and are hearing about this wild golden age we’ve entered, come find out what all the fuss is about.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.