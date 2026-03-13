Cody Rhodes Set For WWE World Appearance In Las Vegas

Fanatics has announced that the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, will be making an appearance at WWE World next month.

Rhodes will attend the interactive fan event on Sunday, April 19th, in anticipation of WrestleMania 42: Night 2.

Fanatics wrote, “The American Nightmare Arrives! 👀🔥 Cody Rhodes is headed to WWE World on Sunday, April 19. A valid WWE World tix is required to purchase photos & autographs when they go on sale. Grab yours today to be ready. Details coming soon. 🎟”

WWE World will be held from April 16-20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall. Fans can purchase tickets to WWE World using this link.