Cody Rhodes Signs New Deal With WWE

Top WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Walker on a number of topics including how he has signed a new deal with the company, which extends beyond his 40th birthday.

Rhodes said, “I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE. It extends beyond my 40th birthday. The plan is still, when it’s time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process. Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son it was hard to see. My daughter is two going on three, there does have to be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It’s not 40 anymore. I’ll update the number. I hit the prime run late in the game. I often forget that I’m nearing 40.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)