Cody Rhodes Talks About Wrestling Being In Boom Period Right Now

Cody Rhodes is big business.

And because of that, he is in high level discussions in WWE.

“The American Nightmare” recently appeared as a guest on The Dale Jr. Download podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, during which he spoke about how the pro wrestling business is in the midst of a boom period.

“There’s a ton of talent right now,” he said. “The business is legit booming, but I feel this run has exceeded my expectations in every way, just because I’m experiencing things that only my heroes ever got to experience.”

“I’m in on the high-level discussions. I’m hearing things that I always wanted to be. Again, I wanted to be the starting quarterback,” he continued. “That’s what I wanted to be, and being in a position where you’re real close to that, whereas I say Roman is the starting quarterback, he really is. But where you’re right there and you’re able to offer something so unique and so different. The run has really exceeded my expectations, so much so that I have the thought if it ends tomorrow, thank gosh I had it. Unbelievable.”

Rhodes added, “I tell [the fans] every night, ‘I love you guys. Thank you.’ I have just a different outlook and different perspective. I’m of the thought it will end tomorrow always, and it’s slightly getting bigger and bigger.”

