Main Event, John Cena, And More Confirmed For WWE SmackDown

WWE has confirmed several matches and segments for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, the first show following the fallout from WrestleMania 41.

Already announced was a high-stakes TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, where the Street Profits will defend their titles against both DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has now officially confirmed that the TLC match will serve as tonight’s main event.

Additionally, Chelsea Green will put her newly-won United States Championship on the line against Zelina Vega.

WWE is also teasing a mysterious video reveal during the broadcast, though details remain under wraps.

Finally, the new WWE Champion John Cena is scheduled to appear live on the show, marking his first appearance since capturing the title at WrestleMania.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com tonight for full SmackDown results and coverage.