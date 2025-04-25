Report: WWE Planning Unique Push For Karrion Kross

Following WrestleMania 41, it appears that Karrion Kross could be in line for a major push — but with a different approach than fans might expect.

During Sunday’s PLE, AJ Styles was defeated by Logan Paul after rejecting an offer from Kross to cheat. After the match, Kross delivered a “worked-shoot” promo, further stirring speculation about a new direction for his character.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE reportedly has plans to elevate Kross in a “unique” way, focusing more on his presence outside of the ring rather than immediately giving him a major in-ring push. The company is said to be working on enhancing Kross’ character development, with the long-term goal of building him into a significant star.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has publicly endorsed Kross, posting the following message on Twitter/X:

“I get asked all the time… Who’s the next Big Break Out Star? If the people get behind him… You just saw him!”

Additionally, DDP shared with Ariel Helwani that he believes Kross will eventually seize a major opportunity:

“[He is] really getting that break at some point.”

With both WWE officials and legends like DDP behind him, Kross could be on the verge of a breakout chapter in his career.

DDP praises Karrion Kross “That kid I see at some point really getting that break.” (Ariel Helwani)pic.twitter.com/BK5ZYG3CRC — Vick (@Vick_8122) April 23, 2025

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Karrion Kross’ WWE journey and all your WrestleMania 41 fallout news.