Cody Rhodes Talks “American Nightmare” Persona, Gracing Cover Of WWE 2K24

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with ESPN to promote the new WWE 2K24 video game.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about returning to WWE with his “American Nightmare” persona, gracing the cover of WWE 2K24 this year and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On returning to WWE as The American Nightmare: “Well, I feel like WWE really kind of upheld their end as far as, you know, I brought what I was doing at the time, the American Nightmare, the music, the gear, just everything. I really found who I wanted to be as a sports entertainer and a pro wrestler, but they’ve made it larger. I really do feel like it’s such a great collaborative element. I’ll give you a specific example. Kevin Dunn who directs everything you see, the woes that are happening wouldn’t have happened had he not timed it out. I never even thought to do it, time it out, blow the sky up when it happens and he made an entrance for me that I’m so excited to do and when I don’t get the chance to do it, I feel like I gypped the audience. So it feels very collaborative.”

On being on the cover of the WWE 2K24 video game: “We were just filming a bit over there where they unveiled the cover. At this point, I have seen the cover, but honestly, just doing it then and seeing it in a larger setting really kind of took me out of it just because it’s you have these milestones and these things that you want to hit, you know, if you want to be a WWE superstar, pro wrestler, or whatever it is, and so many people shoot for the moon and you fall short of it. It seems like this run back, it’s just been, I don’t know another way to put it other than stupid fun.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.