Cody Rhodes Set To Work Heavy Schedule Leading Up To WWE WrestleMania

Before facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in April at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes is expected to be a workhorse for the WWE.

Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins were on the Grayson Waller Effect at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, and Rhodes challenged The Rock to a singles match. Rollins stated that he would have his back when that day arrives, implying that the tag team match is still scheduled for Mania.

As shown below, Rhodes’ schedule for the month includes the same three SmackDown dates as The Rock. He will also work 17 of the 19 events scheduled for television and house shows in March. Here is the schedule:

SmackDown: MAR. 1 GLENDALE, AZ

House Show: MAR. 2 PALM SPRINGS, CA

House Show: MAR. 3 BAKERSFIELD, CA

Raw: MAR. 4 SAN ANTONIO, TX

SmackDown: MAR. 8 DALLAS, TX

House Show: MAR. 9 ALEXANDRIA, LA

House Show: MAR. 10 LAFAYETTE, LA

Raw: MAR. 11 HOUSTON, TX

SmackDown: MAR. 15 MEMPHIS, TN

House Show: MAR. 16 AUGUSTA, GA

House Show: MAR. 17 N. CHARLESTON, SC

Raw: MAR. 18 RALEIGH, NC

House Show: MAR 23 SPRINGFIELD, IL

House Show: MAR. 24 ROCKFORD, IL

Raw: MAR. 25 CHICAGO, IL

House Show: MAR. 30 MANCHESTER, NH

House Show: MAR. 31 SYRACUSE, NY

Raw: Apr. 1 Brooklyn, NY