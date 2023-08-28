Complete Line-Up For The WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational

The full list of competitors for the WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational is now available.

The eight-man tournament will begin this Tuesday, with Superstars from around the world competing for a chance to face Noam Dar and his NXT Heritage Cup at No Mercy on September 30. The following eight participants have been named:

GROUP A

* Tyler Bate, representing England

* Butch, representing England

* Charlie Dempsey, representing the United States

* Axiom, representing Spain

GROUP B

* Joe Coffey, representing Scotland

* Duke Hudson, representing Australia

* Nathan Frazer, representing Jersey in the Channel Islands

* Akira Tozawa, representing Japan

The finals on the September 26 No Mercy go-home edition will feature Bate or Butch or Dempsey or Axiom vs. Coffey or Hudson or Frazer or Tozawa. There’s no word yet on which matches will air on Tuesday’s NXT episode to kick the tournament off.

For those who missed it, the following rules were announced for the NXT Global Heritage Invitational:

* Two groups with 4 Superstars in each group will compete in a Round Robin-style tournament

* Matches will have a 12-minute time limit

* A pinfall or a submission victory earns 2 points, a draw earns 1 point

* The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B on the September 26 go-home episode, then the winner of that match will become the new #1 contender to challenge NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar on Saturday, September 30 at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in Bakersfield, CA