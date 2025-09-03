Complete Schedule For Fall WWE NXT Live Events

WWE has revealed its complete schedule for NXT live events this fall, taking place in Florida from September to November.

Here is the complete live event schedule for WWE NXT this fall:

* 9/12 in Fort Pierce at The Havert L. Fenn Center

* 9/13 in Orlando at The Englewood Neighborhood Center

* 9/27 in St. Petersburg at The Armory

* 10/3 in Jacksonville at the Armory

* 10/4 in Gainesville at The MLK Center

* 10/17 in Venice at the Community Center

* 10/18 in Dade City at the Armory

* 11/8 in Tampa at The University Area Community Complex

* 11/21 in Bartow at the Armory

This year’s NXT No Mercy is scheduled for Saturday, September 27, at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Additionally, NXT Halloween Havoc will take place on Saturday, October 25, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.