Concern About Ivar’s Injury, Kurt Angle Addresses Possible AEW Run

– During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Ivar’s cervical injury from this week’s WWE RAW:

“Nothing is for sure, but it has not been determined whether or not he will need surgery. It’s a significant injury, once you say that it tells you that it’s not like a stinger where you’re gonna come back in two weeks. It’s probably a lot worse than that. So, it’s not determined yet, but it’s absolutely as of today a possibility.”

– In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Kurt Angle was asked about a possible run with AEW:

“Right now, I would say it’s off the table. I’m OK where I am. The thing is, when I came back to WWE, I wasn’t expecting what I got, and I was very grateful. I got the Hall of Fame. I wanted the Hall of Fame, but I didn’t want it first. I wanted it last, and I wanted to wrestle first. I took a year off from TNA. I was wrestling Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Alberto Del Rio, Joe Coffey from the UK, Zack Saber Jr. [and] a lot of great athletes, and I was ready.”

“When I was inducted into the Hall of Fame, that night Vince McMahon told me I was going to be the general manager, and I was like, ‘aw man, I wanted to wrestle. Now they’re going to have me inactive, and I was in active. I only probably wrestled three matches in the next year and a half. So being inactive and not bumping in the ring and not really training, my body got arthritic, and by the time I was wrestling for Vince, for WWE, I looked like an old man.”