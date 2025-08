WWE has announced the lineup for the August 19th episode of NXT on CW, taking place at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In this episode, TNA World Champion Trick Williams will compete against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a match to determine the #1 contender for the WWE NXT Championship.

Additionally, WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy will face Ricky Saints in a singles match.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.