Confirmed For December 11 Episode Of AEW’s Dynamite Winter Is Coming Special

All Elite Wrestling announced one match for the December 11th episode of Dynamite on TBS, which is the Winter is Coming special.

AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May will defend her title against Mina Shirakawa. The match was made official on last night’s Dynamite after May attacked Shirakawa in an interview segment with Renee Paquette. May tried to turn on Shirakawa at Saturday’s Full Gear, but the STARDOM star was ready for May and tackled her off the stage, sending both of them through a table.

