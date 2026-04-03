Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (4/8/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.
In the main event, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against Queen Aminata. Additionally, Darby Allin, along with AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, will compete in a trios match against Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Davis, and Andrade El Idolo. Chris Jericho will also address his return to the ring, and “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will have a segment to speak.
Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.