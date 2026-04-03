Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (4/8/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the main event, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against Queen Aminata. Additionally, Darby Allin, along with AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, will compete in a trios match against Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Davis, and Andrade El Idolo. Chris Jericho will also address his return to the ring, and “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will have a segment to speak.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

THIS WEDNESDAY, 4/8! TBS Championship@WillowWrestles vs @amisylle After Willow retained the title on #AEWCollision tonight, the returning Queen Aminata has signed Willow’s open contract!

Willow vs Queen Aminata

THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/zpY2hgwVRa — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 3, 2026

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

Wednesday, 4/8@IAmJericho Will Address His Return LIVE The former AEW World Champion made a shocking return to AEW in Winnipeg last night on Dynamite. We'll hear more from Chris Jericho LIVE in Edmonton, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/F9Hy2WGKkm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2026