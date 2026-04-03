Sunday, April 5, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (4/8/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the main event, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against Queen Aminata. Additionally, Darby Allin, along with AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, will compete in a trios match against Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Davis, and Andrade El Idolo. Chris Jericho will also address his return to the ring, and “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will have a segment to speak.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved