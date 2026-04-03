Sunday, April 5, 2026
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Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, scheduled to air next week from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In a notable matchup, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in a Tables Match. Additionally, Dani Luna will face Jada Stone in a singles match, while “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will take on BDE in another singles bout.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.

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