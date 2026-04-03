Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, scheduled to air next week from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In a notable matchup, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in a Tables Match. Additionally, Dani Luna will face Jada Stone in a singles match, while “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will take on BDE in another singles bout.

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