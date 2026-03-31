TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for TNA Rebellion 2026, which is scheduled for next month.

In the main event, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will defend his championship against Eddie Edwards from The System.

The Elegance Brand, featuring Ash By Elegance and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance, will face Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

Additionally, TNA International Champion Trey Miguel will defend his title against Mustafa Ali from Order 4.

TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, is set to compete against “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System. In another title match, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against Brian Myers, known as “The Most Professional Wrestler,” and Bear Bronson from The System. Lastly, “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will face Elijah in a singles match.

TNA Rebellion 2026 will take place on Saturday, April 11th, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and will air live on pay-per-view.