Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which is set to air next week from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, on AMC and TNA+.

TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will defend his title against “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young. Additionally, TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali, representing Order 4, will defend his title against KC Navarro.

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