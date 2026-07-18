Saturday, July 18, 2026
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TNA Lockdown 2026 Ticket Sales Update

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA Lockdown 2026
TNA Lockdown 2026

TNA is scheduled to hold its 2026 Lockdown pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, August 23, at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

According to WrestleTix (as reported by F4WOnline.com), the company has sold a total of 2,136 tickets since they went on sale on April 22. This figure reflects an increase of 477 tickets sold compared to last week. The lowest price for a standard admission ticket is currently $52.10, and 19 tickets are available on the resale market.

Additionally, TNA announced last week that the PPV will start earlier than usual, with the main event kicking off at 6 PM ET, and the pre-show beginning at 4 PM. This will be the first TNA Lockdown event since 2016. As per tradition, all matches will take place inside a steel cage.

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