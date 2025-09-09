Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will air live on Netflix from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The show will begin at a special start time of 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

This episode will feature 17-time World Champion John Cena in Springfield for the last time.

Additionally, “The Best In The World” CM Punk and AJ Lee will face off against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch.

Furthermore, Lyra Valkyria will compete in a singles match against “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day.

Join us every Monday night at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE RAW results.