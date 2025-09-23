Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the card for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will stream live on Netflix from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The episode will air at a special start time of 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

Confirmed matches include:

* Bayley vs. The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez in singles action.

* The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed) in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

* The Judgment Day’s WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio defending against “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev.

* “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and LWO’s Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano’s in tag team competition.

