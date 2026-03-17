Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The WWE World Tag Team Champions, The Usos—“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso—will face The Vision, which consists of “The Maverick” Logan Paul and Austin Theory, in a tag team match.

Additionally, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will make a live appearance.

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