Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/14/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network.

The show is set to take place at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, at 8 PM ET and will also air internationally on Netflix.

In the matches scheduled, The Miz will face “Main Event” Jey Uso in a Last Time Is Now tournament match. Additionally, “The Mega Star” LA Knight will take on a surprise opponent in another match associated with the tournament. Furthermore, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will compete against B-Fab in a non-title match.

