Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE announced the lineup for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

It was announced that Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae will face each other in a WWE Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, WWE United States Champion “The Maverick” Logan Paul and Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar will battle each other in a WWE Men’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match and Naomi, Blair Davenport and Indi Hartwell will face each other in a WWE Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match.

