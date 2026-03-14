Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (3/20/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, airing on the USA Network.

The show will start at 8 PM ET from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. It will also be available to international viewers on Netflix.

In this episode, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Irresistible Forces (comprised of Nia Jax and Lash Legend) will defend their titles against WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella).

Additionally, the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will face Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) in a tag team match. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre will compete against “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a singles match, and Kit Wilson will call out Jelly Roll.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.