Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (3/27/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Additionally, it will be available to international viewers on Netflix.

In the upcoming episode, WWE Women’s United States Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia will defend her title against Tiffany Stratton. Kit Wilson will compete against Jelly Roll in a singles match, and Charlexa—which consists of “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss—will face the WWE Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella), in a tag team match.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.