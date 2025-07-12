Cope Returns At AEW All In: Texas, Two Big Debuts Take Place, Nick Wayne Turns On Christian

Two international standouts officially joined AEW at All In: Texas, as Syuri and Alex Windsor made their in-ring debuts during the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match.

Syuri, a former IWGP Women’s Champion, entered at #11 and immediately squared up with ROH Women’s Champion Athena, igniting a fierce exchange that had the crowd on their feet.

Her debut had been teased at ROH Supercard of Honor, and she recently wrapped up her time with STARDOM following a July 6 match against Ranna Yagami.

Shortly after, Alex Windsor entered at #12 and went straight for Syuri—her recent opponent from EVE 135: Hit Me Baby One More Time. Windsor floored Syuri with a rope-assisted DDT, reminding the AEW audience why she’s touted as one of the UK’s best.

Both debuts added firepower to AEW’s growing women’s division.

In a Triple Threat Tag Team Match, The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) retained their AEW Tag Team Championships against The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne) and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey).

The finish came when Lashley speared Christian for the win, moments after chaos erupted at ringside involving FTR, who were on commentary. Lashley launched Christian into Dax and Cash, escalating an already tense standoff.

After the match, an explosive twist followed—Nick Wayne turned on Christian, delivering a Killswitch on his longtime mentor to a stunned crowd. Watching from the stage, Kip Sabian and Mother Wayne smirked in approval, signaling a possible new alliance.

But the surprises weren’t over.

As Nick Wayne prepared to deliver a brutal con-chair-to on Christian, the arena shook as “Metalingus” by Alter Bridge hit the speakers.

Cope (Adam Copeland) charged to the ring wielding his signature chair Spike, delivering a double spear to FTR, sending Nick fleeing, and spearing Kip Sabian for good measure.

Copeland stood tall, saving his old rival in a stunning twist and closing the segment in dramatic fashion.

Click here for full results from AEW All In: Texas.