Dustin Rhodes Claims TNT Championship In Emotional Texas Homecoming

“The Natural” Dustin Rhodes made history in front of his home-state crowd at AEW All In: Texas, capturing the vacant TNT Championship in a dramatic Fatal 4-Way Match against Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara.

Rhodes secured the win with a small package roll-up on Garcia, just as Guevara slid back into the ring—a half-second too late to stop the pinfall. The finish sparked a loud ovation from the Globe Life Field crowd, as the Texas legend added another title to his storied career.

After the bell, an emotional celebration unfolded. Rhodes was joined in the ring by his nephews Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, The Von Erichs, and even Sammy Guevara, who embraced “The Natural” despite falling short in the match.

After wrestling 3 matches in 24 hours, @DustinRhodes is your NEW TNT Champion! Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/F34SEezPZe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

The moment capped off a monumental run for Rhodes, who wrestled three matches in just two days—including a tag bout alongside Guevara at ROH Supercard of Honor and a Zero Hour pre-show appearance at All In.

This win marks Dustin’s first singles championship reign in AEW and serves as a fitting tribute to his enduring passion and legacy in professional wrestling.

