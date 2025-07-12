JoJo Performs At All In: Texas, Athena Earns Title Shot, Young Bucks Stripped Of EVP Roles

AEW All In: Texas delivered a jam-packed night of action, surprises, and musical flair at Globe Life Field. Here are some of the most talked-about moments from the blockbuster event:

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena outlasted the field in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match, earning a future AEW Women’s World Championship match. “The Fallen Goddess” continues to build momentum as one of the most dominant female competitors across AEW and ROH.

In a touching moment that blended emotion and star power, JoJo Offerman—the widow of WWE legend Bray Wyatt—made a special appearance to perform Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” live during Swerve Strickland’s entrance. The tribute was met with a strong ovation and set the tone for one of the night’s biggest bouts.

Jojo Offerman is singing "Ain't Nobody!" for Swerve #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/cfEqq1MBYx — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 12, 2025

Hip-hop icons Westside Gunn and Smoke DZA were also part of the All In spectacle, performing “We Hurt People” live to introduce The Hurt Syndicate. The crowd roared as the group made their entrance to the gritty anthem that’s become synonymous with their rise.

In a high-stakes tag team match with executive implications, the duo of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland scored a major win over Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks. The finish saw a House Call–Hidden Blade combo, ending the match in emphatic fashion. Per match stipulation, The Young Bucks are now stripped of their roles as EVPs of All Elite Wrestling.

