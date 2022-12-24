Cora Jade Opens Up About Her WWE Tryouts, Intensity of Her Training Process

WWE NXT star Cora Jade recently talked about her WWE tryouts during an appearance on The Mark Moses Show.

She provided some information regarding the strategy used by her trainer and the level of preparation required for her tryout. Here are the highlights:

The intensity of her training process before the tryout:

“It was definitely probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but luckily one of my trainers, Kevin Quinn, he trained CM Punk, Lita, John Cena. He had a hand in so many people in wrestling, and he had been to Japan and done a bunch of stuff. He ran a training school. So he would put us through these Sunday training cardio days he would call them. It was so much conditioning, it would be so much, and at the time it was so exhausting, but I think that really prepared me for the tryout because he kind of pushed us as much as we could be pushed then.”

The schedule of the audition itself:

“I think it was like three days, and the first two started with drills and matches. The last day was the promos.”

